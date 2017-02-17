MQA And Universal Music Group Collaborate On Advancing Hi-Res On-Demand Streaming

Music technology company MQA and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP have entered into a multi-year agreement that will encode UMG's catalogue of master recordings in MQA's technology, promising to make some of the world's most celebrated recordings available for the first time in Hi-Res Audio streaming. MQA CEO MIKE JBARA commented, "We're very pleased to be working with UNIVERSAL MUSIC to achieve our goal of moving studio-quality sound into the mainstream.

