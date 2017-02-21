Miles Joris-Peyrafitte talks "As You Are"
Filmmaker Miles Joris-Peyrafitte poses during a photocall after the screening of his film "As you are" at the 64th San Sebastian Film Festival in the northern Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian on September 20, 2016. For his debut feature film, "As You Are," 24-year-old director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte went back to 1994 to explore adolescent isolation and confusion in his native upstate New York.
