Migos to Release Music Under Motown & Capitol Records As Part of Quality Control Music Joint Venture
As part of their label Quality Control Music's joint venture with Capitol Music Group, Migos will be releasing new music under Motown and Capitol Records. The Atlanta hip-hop trio -- comprised of Quavo, Takeoff and Offset -- recently topped the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album charts with their sophomore studio effort Culture, their second album through Quality Control Music, following 2015's Yung Rich Nation .
