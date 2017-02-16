Migos to Release Music Under Motown &...

Migos to Release Music Under Motown & Capitol Records As Part of Quality Control Music Joint Venture

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

As part of their label Quality Control Music's joint venture with Capitol Music Group, Migos will be releasing new music under Motown and Capitol Records. The Atlanta hip-hop trio -- comprised of Quavo, Takeoff and Offset -- recently topped the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album charts with their sophomore studio effort Culture, their second album through Quality Control Music, following 2015's Yung Rich Nation .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... 9 hr ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... 9 hr ardith 2
News News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration... Feb 11 USA Today 1
News The Final Solution: No News is Good News Feb 9 USA Today 1
News The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi... Jan 30 just say no to tr... 1
News Weird Chico: A to Z Jan 19 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand... Jan '17 Mosaic pollutes 2
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC