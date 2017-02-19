McCain criticizes Trump for calling m...

McCain criticizes Trump for calling media 'the enemy': 'That's how dictators get started'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Sen. John McCain spoke out Saturday in defense of the free press after President Donald Trump lashed out against the news media several times over the past week, at one point declaring it "the enemy of the American People!" Such talk, McCain, R-Ariz., said on NBC News in an interview set to air Sunday, was "how dictators get started." President Donald Trump further escalated his attacks on the news media Friday afternoon when he tweeted that outlets like the New York Times, NBC, ABC , CBS and CNN are not his enemy but are "the enemy of the American People."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Fri USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Thu ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... Thu ardith 2
News News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration... Feb 11 USA Today 1
News The Final Solution: No News is Good News Feb 9 USA Today 1
News The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi... Jan 30 just say no to tr... 1
News Weird Chico: A to Z Jan 19 Rev Cash Dollar 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,136 • Total comments across all topics: 278,990,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC