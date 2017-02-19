McCain criticizes Trump for calling media 'the enemy': 'That's how dictators get started'
Sen. John McCain spoke out Saturday in defense of the free press after President Donald Trump lashed out against the news media several times over the past week, at one point declaring it "the enemy of the American People!" Such talk, McCain, R-Ariz., said on NBC News in an interview set to air Sunday, was "how dictators get started." President Donald Trump further escalated his attacks on the news media Friday afternoon when he tweeted that outlets like the New York Times, NBC, ABC , CBS and CNN are not his enemy but are "the enemy of the American People."
