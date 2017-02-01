Low Chlorine Levels Prompt School Closings, Boil Water Advisory in Pittsburgh

Plus: Bluffs man gets prison s... -- A missing bobcat has been found after escaping its enclosure at the Smithsonian's National Zoo on Monday.Ollie, a 25-pound female bobcat, was found on zoo prop... -- The U.S. military has concluded that this weekend's deadly raid in Yemen "likely killed" civilians, possibly including children.The casualties appear to have res... Washington, D.C. - U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released the following statement after meeting with President Trump's Secretary of Agriculture nominee, former Governor Sonny Per... LINCOLN, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.