"Logan" Movie Clip Shows Wolverine As an Undercover Hero

Cochran replaces Dave Lashley, who retired from coaching following ... -- Phillip Rhodes, the inspirational coach who was surprised with a trip to Super Bowl LI, had the time of his life yesterday thanks to the students and athletes who... -- The Department of Justice blasted a court ruling that imposed a nationwide restraining order on President Donald Trump's immigration executive action, citing "... -- Just a day after the movie's Super Bowl spot, 20th Century Fox has released a movie clip from Logan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.