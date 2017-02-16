Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom ...

Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected by Travel Ban

ABC News will be chronicling the experience of Alaa Ali Alali, a 48-year-old single mother who fled war-torn Aleppo in 2012 with her 14-year-old son, as she tries to navigate her way to the U.S. as a Syrian refugee following President Donald Trump's executive order, which banned Syrian refugees indefinitely from entering the country. She had been cleared to come to the U.S. in February, but the executive order threw that into limbo.

