Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia Back in the News for Pratt's Visionary Award

Laura Kim first learned sketching, pattern making and sewing growing up in Seoul and Calgary before earning a B.F.A. in fashion design at Pratt. AFTER SCHOOL: With news-making skills that seem to keep pace with her design ones, Laura Kim will be honored at Pratt Institute's May 4 fashion show along with Fernando Garcia, her cocreative director at Oscar de la Renta .

