Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia Back in the News for Pratt's Visionary Award
Laura Kim first learned sketching, pattern making and sewing growing up in Seoul and Calgary before earning a B.F.A. in fashion design at Pratt. AFTER SCHOOL: With news-making skills that seem to keep pace with her design ones, Laura Kim will be honored at Pratt Institute's May 4 fashion show along with Fernando Garcia, her cocreative director at Oscar de la Renta .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Tue
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Tue
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb 17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Feb 11
|USA Today
|1
|The Final Solution: No News is Good News
|Feb 9
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC