Landmark Vaping Study Finds E-Cigs 'Substantially Improve' Health

The push by U.S. regulators to crush the electronic cigarette industry may be slowing in the wake of a joint study with researchers from the United Kingdom revealing that switching to vaping considerably cuts health risks. "You had researchers from both countries and the CDC involved in the planning and execution of the study for the first time," Tony Abboud, executive director of the Vapor Technology Association, told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

