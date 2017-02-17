Ivanka Trump redecorates the First La...

Ivanka Trump redecorates the First Ladya s office, while Melania Trump focuses on Trump Tower

First Lady Melania Trump speaking with Ivanka Trump during the presidential inaugural parade for President Donald Trump i It's of course tricky to read too much into this news, but here goes: Ivanka Trump has brought in designers to revamp the East Wing office at the White House that is traditionally used by the First Lady. "Not only is Ivanka moving into the First Lady's office, she's redecorating it," a White House insider told the New York Daily News .

