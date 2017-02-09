Ivanka Trump has stepped down as trus...

Ivanka Trump has stepped down as trustee for Rupert Murdoch's daughters: reports

2 hrs ago

New York: Ivanka Trump served for several years as a trustee for a fortune set aside for the daughters of media baron Rupert Murdoch, people familiar with the arrangement said. Her role highlights the close ties between US President Donald Trump's family and the family that controls Fox News Channel, The Wall Street Journal and other news outlets.

