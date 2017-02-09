Ivanka Trump has stepped down as trustee for Rupert Murdoch's daughters: reports
New York: Ivanka Trump served for several years as a trustee for a fortune set aside for the daughters of media baron Rupert Murdoch, people familiar with the arrangement said. Her role highlights the close ties between US President Donald Trump's family and the family that controls Fox News Channel, The Wall Street Journal and other news outlets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi...
|Jan 30
|just say no to tr...
|1
|Weird Chico: A to Z
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|2
|D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d...
|Jan 10
|I P freely
|15
|Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e...
|Nov '16
|Mintz4004
|17
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC