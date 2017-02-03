Investigates 16 mins ago 9:23 p.m.Firings send Polar Express off the rails

The East Texas rail line shut down just after a successful Christmas run and the operators have left many asking the question: What happened to their livelihood and the money? Just a few weeks ago, the sounds and spirit of the Christmas season were on full display as the Polar Express locomotive chugged through the Piney Woods on its way into children's imaginations. The Polar Express is the successful seasonal run of the Texas State Railroad, traveling from Palestine to the depot in Rusk, where vintage locomotives and rail cars have been restored and revered as a beloved tourist attraction in East Texas for the past 40 years.

