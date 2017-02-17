'I Am a Muslim Too': Russell Simmons ...

'I Am a Muslim Too': Russell Simmons Headlines Unity March

11 hrs ago Read more: NBC Miami

In this Dec. 10, 2010 file photo, Russell Simmons attends a screening of "The Fighter" hosted by The Cinema Society in New York. Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons is feeling "zen" about a multifaith and multiethnic unity rally he's headlining Sunday - organized in response to the uncertainty and anxiety that was created by President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban, NBC News reported.

