'I Am a Muslim Too': Russell Simmons Headlines Unity March
In this Dec. 10, 2010 file photo, Russell Simmons attends a screening of "The Fighter" hosted by The Cinema Society in New York. Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons is feeling "zen" about a multifaith and multiethnic unity rally he's headlining Sunday - organized in response to the uncertainty and anxiety that was created by President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban, NBC News reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Miami.
