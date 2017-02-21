Holy Black History Month! Trump To Visit National African American Museum
And to that end, the White House announced that President Donald Trump will visit the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture on Tuesday. ABC News reports that the president was initially scheduled to visit the museum in observance of Martin Luther King day but the trip was canceled due to " scheduling conflicts ."
