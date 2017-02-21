Holy Black History Month! Trump To Vi...

Holy Black History Month! Trump To Visit National African American Museum

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

And to that end, the White House announced that President Donald Trump will visit the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture on Tuesday. ABC News reports that the president was initially scheduled to visit the museum in observance of Martin Luther King day but the trip was canceled due to " scheduling conflicts ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... 13 hr okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 13 hr okimar 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Feb 17 USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Feb 16 ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... Feb 16 ardith 2
News News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration... Feb 11 USA Today 1
News The Final Solution: No News is Good News Feb 9 USA Today 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,141 • Total comments across all topics: 279,056,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC