Grammys: Christina Grimmie Fans Upset After "In Memoriam" Leaves Out Singer
Though 'The Voice' alum was featured in a longer list of names online, her fans took to Twitter to voice their frustration. Fans of The Voice contestant Christina Grimmie took to Twitter to express their frustration after the 2017 Grammy Awards seemed to have forgotten the performer in the show's "In Memoriam" segment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|16 hr
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|16 hr
|USA Today
|1
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|The Final Solution: No News is Good News
|Feb 9
|USA Today
|1
|The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi...
|Jan 30
|just say no to tr...
|1
|Weird Chico: A to Z
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC