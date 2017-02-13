Grammys: Christina Grimmie Fans Upset...

Grammys: Christina Grimmie Fans Upset After "In Memoriam" Leaves Out Singer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Though 'The Voice' alum was featured in a longer list of names online, her fans took to Twitter to voice their frustration. Fans of The Voice contestant Christina Grimmie took to Twitter to express their frustration after the 2017 Grammy Awards seemed to have forgotten the performer in the show's "In Memoriam" segment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... 16 hr USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... 16 hr USA Today 1
News News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration... Sat USA Today 1
News The Final Solution: No News is Good News Feb 9 USA Today 1
News The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi... Jan 30 just say no to tr... 1
News Weird Chico: A to Z Jan 19 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand... Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 2
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,852,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC