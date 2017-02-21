Good News: ICE Discovers New Freedom To Deport

NY Times writers Ron Nixon, Nicholas Kulish, and Caitlin Dickerson probably thought they were writing a big slap in the face article against Donald Trump, but, this shows a federal government agency doing the job they exist as an agency to do I.C.E. has more than 20,000 employees, spread across 400 offices in the United States and 46 countries, and the Trump administration has called for the hiring of 10,000 more. At Kennedy International Airport in New York, passengers arriving after a five-hour flight from San Francisco were asked to show their documents before they were allowed to get off the plane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.