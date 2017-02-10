George Michael's Family Angry at Leak of Emergency Call
The Sun newspaper published a transcript and audio recording Saturday of the panicked Dec. 25 call made by Michael's partner, Fadi Fawaz, to the emergency number. Members of George Michael's family say they are "extremely upset" that a recording of the emergency call reporting his death was leaked to the press.
