Florida man arrested for plot to blow...

Florida man arrested for plot to blow up Target stores to tank stock

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WJOL-AM Joliet

A Florida man has been charged in connection with a plot to bomb Target stores along the East Coast, with hopes that such an attack would force the retailer's stock to plunge and allow him to cheaply buy its stock, federal investigators announced Thursday. Mark Charles Barnett of Ocala has been charged with "possession of a firearm affecting commerce by a previously convicted felon," according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Fri USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Feb 16 ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... Feb 16 ardith 2
News News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration... Feb 11 USA Today 1
News The Final Solution: No News is Good News Feb 9 USA Today 1
News The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi... Jan 30 just say no to tr... 1
News Weird Chico: A to Z Jan '17 Rev Cash Dollar 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,302 • Total comments across all topics: 279,012,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC