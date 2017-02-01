Facebook Seems To Be Making A Major Move Into The Music Industry [News]
Hrivnak previously used to work as the Director of Music Partnerships at YouTube and Google Play, and had spent 8 years in Warner Music Group prior to that. The social media announced that Tamara was hired to "lead global music strategy and business development," as well as "deepen Facebook's relationship with the music industry."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi...
|Jan 30
|Mikey
|2
|Weird Chico: A to Z
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|2
|D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d...
|Jan 10
|I P freely
|15
|Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e...
|Nov '16
|Mintz4004
|17
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC