Dougherty & Co Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Universal Electronics Inc.

Universal Electronics Inc. - Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co increased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Universal Electronics in a note issued to investors on Friday. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58.

