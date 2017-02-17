Debutant Mustafa goes from fat to fit! - News
You will be surprised to know that the actor who is all set to blow your mind with his first film MACHINE, was as much as 70 kgs over weight not too long ago. Much like other Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Jackky Bhagnani, Sonakshi Sinha and others, now Mustafa also joins the bandwagon from going fat to fit.
