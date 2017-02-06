David Axelrod, Influential Musician and Producer, Dies: Report
David Axelrod, a composer, arranger and producer who had a profound impact on modern music -- especially hip-hop -- has reportedly passed away at the age of 83. Questlove, Cypress Hill, Pete Rock, DJ Shadow and Hudson Mohawke were among those in the music community to mourn the news of his death, which circulated Sunday evening . Born in Los Angeles in 1933, Axelrod produced his first album in 1959 and went on to become a pioneer in combining jazz, rock and R&B in recorded music.
