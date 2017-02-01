Civilians 'Definitely' Killed in SEAL Operation in Yemen

The U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, said Wednesday that "civilian non-combatants likely were killed," during the SEAL Team Six raid on an al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula compound in Yemen's remote mountains. But a counterterrorism official familiar with the operation's details and after-action assessments told ABC News, "There definitely were civilian casualties."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.