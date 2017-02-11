Christopher Newport introduces Art Link as new football coach
Duane Gibson had 27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Evansville's starters had at least nine points in a 75 NEW YORK - Iverson Fleming, Jerome Frink and Raiquan Clark scored 12 points each and LIU Brooklyn went the final 5A1 2 minutes without a f NEWPORT NEWS - Christopher Newport formally introduced its next football coach on Saturday. Art Link, formerly the defensive coordinator at Lafayette, replaces the only coach the Captains have ever known, Matt Kelchner.
