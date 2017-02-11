Christopher Newport introduces Art Li...

Christopher Newport introduces Art Link as new football coach

Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Duane Gibson had 27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Evansville's starters had at least nine points in a 75 NEW YORK - Iverson Fleming, Jerome Frink and Raiquan Clark scored 12 points each and LIU Brooklyn went the final 5A1 2 minutes without a f NEWPORT NEWS - Christopher Newport formally introduced its next football coach on Saturday. Art Link, formerly the defensive coordinator at Lafayette, replaces the only coach the Captains have ever known, Matt Kelchner.

Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

