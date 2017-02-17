Child welfare worker caseloads spike ...

Child welfare worker caseloads spike after deaths

Read more: New Jersey Herald

Caseloads for child welfare workers in New York City have risen since a 6-year-old was beaten to death in a squalid Harlem apartment last fall. According to the Daily News of New York, the average caseload was 9.2 per worker, below the target of 12. But after Zymere Perkins' death it rose to more than 13.8. That's suspected child abuse and neglect calls have increased to the Administration for Children's Services.

