Businesses rally in support of A Day Without Immigrants
Restaurants and other businesses across the country will be closing their doors Thursday in support of a "Day Without Immigrants," a national grassroots movement seeking to protest President Trump's immigration reforms and highlight the contributions of the immigrant community in the United States. News of the protest has spread quickly through word of mouth and social media posts under the hashtag #ADayWithoutImmigrants, which call for participants to skip work and school, close businesses and avoid making any purchases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|3 hr
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|3 hr
|ardith
|2
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Feb 11
|USA Today
|1
|The Final Solution: No News is Good News
|Feb 9
|USA Today
|1
|The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi...
|Jan 30
|just say no to tr...
|1
|Weird Chico: A to Z
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Jan '17
|Mosaic pollutes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC