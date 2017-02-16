Businesses rally in support of A Day ...

Businesses rally in support of A Day Without Immigrants

Restaurants and other businesses across the country will be closing their doors Thursday in support of a "Day Without Immigrants," a national grassroots movement seeking to protest President Trump's immigration reforms and highlight the contributions of the immigrant community in the United States. News of the protest has spread quickly through word of mouth and social media posts under the hashtag #ADayWithoutImmigrants, which call for participants to skip work and school, close businesses and avoid making any purchases.

