Bronx pastor forgives woman busted for stealing cash from church

3 hrs ago

Cops arrested the 30-year-old woman for stealing $300 from a donation box at a Bronx church, but the charges were dropped when the kind-hearted pastor declined to prosecute, officials said Thursday. "I believe the Catholic Church is about forgiveness," Father Stephen Norton, the pastor at St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church in Throggs Neck told the Daily News Thursday.

