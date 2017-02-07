Britney Spears Asks for Prayers for Niece After Life-Threatening ATV Accident
Britney Spears is asking fans to support her family after her eight-year-old niece was involved in a serious ATV accident Sunday. "Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece," Britney Spears wrote in an Instagram post, following news that Maddie Briann Aldridge is hospitalized, in stable but critical condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi...
|Jan 30
|just say no to tr...
|1
|Weird Chico: A to Z
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|2
|D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d...
|Jan 10
|I P freely
|15
|Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e...
|Nov '16
|Mintz4004
|17
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC