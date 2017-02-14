Bridal bouquets but with cats instead

Bridal bouquets but with cats instead

Brides Throwing Cats is a site dedicated to "photoshopping cats in place of bouquets" in shots of brides hurling bouquets. No cats were harmed in the making of this tumblr and we certainly don't encourage anyone to throw a cat ever, let alone on their wedding day.

