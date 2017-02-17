Breakaway Senate Dems push student debt relief in state budget
The Senate's influential Independent Democratic Conference is pushing to include a program for student debt relief in the upcoming state budget, the Daily News has learned. A plan crafted by conference leaders would offer New Yorkers saddled with hefty student loans assistance in paying them off and the ability, if necessary, to refinance the debt.
