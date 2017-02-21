BMI and Radio Industry Group Agree to Interim Licensing Rate

Broadcast Music Inc. and the Radio Music License Committee have agreed to set an interim rate of 1.7 percent of radio revenue, while the two sides either negotiate a final rate, or failing that, go to rate court to determine the final number. Initially, the RMLC had suggested a rate of 1.4 percent of revenue, which made BMI unhappy because it wanted an interim rate of 1.7 percent, so it already went to the BMI Federal Rate Court in the Southern District of New York, presided over by Judge Louis Stanton , for a ruling on an interim rate.

