Big or small, size can be a hiring advantage
"Smaller dealers need not be at a disadvantage if they're leveraging their strengths to market effectively," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. Photo credit: AUTOMOTIVE NEWS ILLUSTRATION Morrie's Automotive Group CEO Karl Schmidt believes his group's 11-store count gives him an edge in hiring because he can offer a career path to attract and keep talent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi...
|Jan 30
|Mikey
|2
|Weird Chico: A to Z
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|2
|D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d...
|Jan 10
|I P freely
|15
|Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e...
|Nov '16
|Mintz4004
|17
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC