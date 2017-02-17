Beyonce Spotted ''Glowing'' as She En...

Beyonce Spotted ''Glowing'' as She Enjoys Family Time in New Orleans...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

E! News has learned Beyonc is currently in New Orleans, and spent her Saturday afternoon catching up on family time with Jay Z , daughter Blue Ivy Carter , sister Solange Knowles and her son, Daniel Julez Smith . The famous family enjoyed lunch at Big Easy hotspot Willa Jean, a Southern comfort food restaurant well-admired by the mama-to-be and her crew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Fri USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Feb 16 ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... Feb 16 ardith 2
News News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration... Feb 11 USA Today 1
News The Final Solution: No News is Good News Feb 9 USA Today 1
News The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi... Jan 30 just say no to tr... 1
News Weird Chico: A to Z Jan 19 Rev Cash Dollar 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,045 • Total comments across all topics: 278,999,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC