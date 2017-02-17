Beyonce Spotted ''Glowing'' as She Enjoys Family Time in New Orleans...
E! News has learned Beyonc is currently in New Orleans, and spent her Saturday afternoon catching up on family time with Jay Z , daughter Blue Ivy Carter , sister Solange Knowles and her son, Daniel Julez Smith . The famous family enjoyed lunch at Big Easy hotspot Willa Jean, a Southern comfort food restaurant well-admired by the mama-to-be and her crew.
