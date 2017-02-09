Aretha Franklin: "I Am Retiring" From Making Music
The Queen of Soul told a Detroit TV station that she planned to quit recording after the release of her new album and drastically cut back on performing. The 'Queen of Soul' told a Detroit TV station that she plans to quit making music after the release of her new album, produced by Stevie Wonder, later this year.
