Anti-Trump Rapper Believes That White People By Their Nature Are 'Devils'
New York rapper Busta Rhymes went after President Donald Trump at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, calling him "President Agent Orange." News coverage of the incident has conveniently left out the fact that the rapper believes white people by their nature are devils.
