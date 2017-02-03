Ansel Elgort Debuts Steamy Music Video for New Song "Thief"

"When I show up on a set as an actor I have to take someone else's lines and play someone else's part - which is a lot of fun, but with music, it's all my vision," says the 'Fault in Our Stars' actor. You've heard of triple threats, those rare birds who can sing, dance and act their way across any stage, in front of any camera, straight into the hearts of millions, but Ansel Elgort puts even those stars to shame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.