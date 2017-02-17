Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
Multiple news outlets report Mike Dubke is about to be named as President Trump's new communications director. The Washington-based political strategist has worked on several Alaska campaigns, including those of Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|16 hr
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Thu
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Thu
|ardith
|2
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Feb 11
|USA Today
|1
|The Final Solution: No News is Good News
|Feb 9
|USA Today
|1
|The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi...
|Jan 30
|just say no to tr...
|1
|Weird Chico: A to Z
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC