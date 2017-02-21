2 World War II-era grenades found, nursing home evacuated
Two World War II-era grenades have been found in a suburban New York nursing home resident's refrigerator, prompting an evacuation. The Journal News reports the Tappan Zee Manor Nursing Home was evacuated Friday afternoon while police searched the facility and the 91-year-old resident's car for any additional explosives.
