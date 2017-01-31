Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Shares Bought by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC
Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,726 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi...
|Jan 30
|Mikey
|2
|Weird Chico: A to Z
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|2
|D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d...
|Jan 10
|I P freely
|15
|Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e...
|Nov '16
|Mintz4004
|17
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC