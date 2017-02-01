Ofori-Atta poised to transform national economy
Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Monday assumed office as the Finance Minister, with a pledge to grow Ghana's economy for the prosperity and well-being of the citizenry. Mr Ofori-Atta, who brings to the Ministry more than 30 years' experience in the Ghanaian and international financial sector, wss sworn-into office on Friday, January 27, by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The New York Post: Giuliani says Trump asked hi...
|Jan 30
|Mikey
|2
|Weird Chico: A to Z
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|2
|D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d...
|Jan 10
|I P freely
|15
|Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e...
|Nov '16
|Mintz4004
|17
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC