NY Doctor Stuck in Sudan Following Trump's Immigration Order

NHL Sunday's Games All-Star Game: Central 3, Pacific 10 All-Star Game: Atlantic 6, Metropolitan 10 All-Star Game Final: Metropolitan 4, Pacific 3... - Friends and colleagues are rallying behind a New York doctor who was left stranded in Sudan because of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. Dr. Kamal Fadlalla, a resident at Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn was supposed to return to the U.S. from his native country of Sudan on Sunday, his friend and colleague, Dr. Menzin Khalid, told ABC News affiliate WABC on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.