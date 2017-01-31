'Extreme vetting': White House says Trump will honour Malcolm Turnbull's US refugee deal
New York: The Trump White House has publicly confirmed they will honour a deal struck by the Obama administration to take more than a thousand refugees from Australia's offshore detention centres, but said any people considered by the United States for resettlement would be subject to "extreme vetting".
