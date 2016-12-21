Whole Foods under fire for selling chopped cheese sandwich for $8
The pricey food-store chain rolled out a chopped cheese sandwich for $8 - but savvy shoppers know you can find the same product in most bodegas for just half the price. The "chopped cheese" - New York's version of the Philly cheesesteak - has been incorporated into the Whole Foods menu and is being served at the Columbus Circle location.
