What is the a electoral collegea ?

Tuesday Dec 20

KIMT News 3- When folks hit the polls on Election Day they aren't really voting for the next president of the United States, they are voting for an elector to represent them, like Randy Black of Mason City. Black did not make the trip to Des Moines on Monday because his candidate did not win, but if Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would have take Iowa he would be one of the electors folks would have been voting for.

