The Ball High Lady Tors didn't have their best shooting night, but the defense stepped up to force 29 Fort Bend Willowridge turnovers and cause a key scoring dry spell to earn a 46-28 win against the Lady Eagles on Tuesday. League City council should pay fired City Manager Mark Rohr's severance, as his employment contract demands, and be done with that chapter of municipal history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.