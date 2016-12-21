US group sues New York Mayor over interactions with Haiti-born former diplomat
NEW YORK : A Republican conservative watchdog group in the United States has sued the City of New York and Mayor Bill de Blasio, demanding more information about the mayor's communications with his long-time Haiti-born friend Patrick Gaspard, who quit earlier this month as US Ambassador to South Africa. Judicial Watch, Inc. said it filed a formal request for "any and all records of communications" between the two men since June after the mayor said Gaspard was "an agent of the city" along with four other men, who act as de Blasio's informal kitchen cabinet of advisers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e...
|Nov '16
|Mintz4004
|17
|What It Was Like at Fox News' Studio on Electio...
|Nov '16
|USA Today
|3
|New York police officer who made Gay porn suspe...
|Nov '16
|Schenectady poll ...
|4
|The bizarre day that blunted Clinton's good mood
|Oct '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|2
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Oct '16
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC