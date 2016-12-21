US group sues New York Mayor over int...

US group sues New York Mayor over interactions with Haiti-born former diplomat

14 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

NEW YORK : A Republican conservative watchdog group in the United States has sued the City of New York and Mayor Bill de Blasio, demanding more information about the mayor's communications with his long-time Haiti-born friend Patrick Gaspard, who quit earlier this month as US Ambassador to South Africa. Judicial Watch, Inc. said it filed a formal request for "any and all records of communications" between the two men since June after the mayor said Gaspard was "an agent of the city" along with four other men, who act as de Blasio's informal kitchen cabinet of advisers.

