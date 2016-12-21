UN chief Ban signals willingness to s...

UN chief Ban signals willingness to seek South Korea presidency

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday gave the strongest signal yet that he's willing to run for president in his native South Korea. Ban said he'd be inclined to run if his decadelong experience as U.N. head "can be of help to the country," Yonhap News reported him telling Korean reporters in New York.

