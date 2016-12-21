Rick Parfitt, Guitarist of Status Quo, Dies at 68
Rick Parfitt, a hard-rocking British guitarist and songwriter who had multiple hits over the decades with the rock band Status Quo, has died in Spain at age 68. His manager, Simon Porter, and Parfitt's family said in a statement that Parfitt died in a hospital in Marbella, Spain, on Saturday from a severe infection. "We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today," the statement read, asking for privacy for the family and the band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e...
|Nov '16
|Mintz4004
|17
|What It Was Like at Fox News' Studio on Electio...
|Nov '16
|USA Today
|3
|New York police officer who made Gay porn suspe...
|Nov '16
|Schenectady poll ...
|4
|The bizarre day that blunted Clinton's good mood
|Oct '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|2
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Oct '16
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC