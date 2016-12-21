Rebecca Wright confirmed as TVNZ's new US correspondent
Replacing previous US correspondent Jack Tame, who now fronts Breakfast alongside Hilary Barry, Wright starts her new job in January and is moving her family to New York for the role. "I'm excited to begin 2017 from New York, where I'll be relocating with my family to broadcast for 1 News on all things from America," says Wright.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ...
|Nov 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK
|Nov 21
|Anonymous
|1
|News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e...
|Nov '16
|Mintz4004
|17
|What It Was Like at Fox News' Studio on Electio...
|Nov '16
|USA Today
|3
|New York police officer who made Gay porn suspe...
|Nov '16
|Schenectady poll ...
|4
|The bizarre day that blunted Clinton's good mood
|Oct '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|2
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Oct '16
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC