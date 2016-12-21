Passenger Removed from Flight After Allegedly Harassing Ivanka Trump
Senior sources in the Trump transition team told ABC News the president-elect's daughter and her children were heading to Hawaii for vacation when a passenger shouted at them. The family was flying JetBlue and airline staff decided to remove the passenger at John F. Kennedy International airport in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump meets the TV-news crowd in private - and ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Sheffield Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|News 13 Mins Ago The Latest: Senate Democrats e...
|Nov '16
|Mintz4004
|17
|What It Was Like at Fox News' Studio on Electio...
|Nov '16
|USA Today
|3
|New York police officer who made Gay porn suspe...
|Nov '16
|Schenectady poll ...
|4
|The bizarre day that blunted Clinton's good mood
|Oct '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|2
|Protest Planned Outside Trump Tower as GOP Cand...
|Oct '16
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC